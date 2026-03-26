Stranger Than Heaven Game's Trailer Reveals 5 Eras, Kamurocho

Game's settings include 1915, 1929, 1943, 1951, 1965

The Xbox Preview Partner 2026 Showcase streamed on Thursday a trailer for Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's Stranger Than Heaven game (previously codenamed "Project Century"), and it reveals that the game will have five eras. In addition to the previously announced settings of 1915 and 1943, the game will also take place in 1929, 1951, and 1965. The video also confirms Kamurocho, a city from the developer's Yakuza/Like a Dragon games:

The game will get a full reveal broadcast on May 6 at 7:00 pm EDT. The trailer's description teases "an all-star cast from around the world."

The game was originally announced to take place in 1915, and a later trailer revealed an additional 1943 setting.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties , Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's remake of the Yakuza 3 game along with the new standalone Dark Ties title, launched as a single release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam worldwide on February 12.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ) game launched worldwide for PS4, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC via Steam in February 2025.