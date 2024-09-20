Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Game Revealed for Worldwide Release on February 28, 2025

Game features Goro Majima as protagonist on pirate adventure; Yakuza Kiwami launches on Switch in October

Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio revealed during the RGG Summit 2024 livestream on Friday that Ryu ga Gotoku Studio is developing the Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ) game, and will release the game worldwide on February 28, 2025. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam .

The game will feature Goro Majima as the protagonist, and takes place half a year after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth . The story centers on Goro after he arrives at a beach after losing his memory, and how he comes to lead a band of pirates.

The game will have three main locations: Hawaii, Rich Island, and Madlantis. Players will be able to command a ship and sail to various islands.

Those who pre-order the standard, deluxe, or collector's edition of the game will get the Ichiban Kasuga Pirate Crew & Special Outfit, which will add Ichiban and his pet crawfish Nancy to the player's pirate crew, as well as two of Ichiban's outfits.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise.

The event also revealed that the Yakuza Kiwami game will be available for Nintendo Switch on October 24 (October 25 in Japan).

Like a Dragon: Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ~Beyond the Game~ ) a six-episode live-action series based on Sega 's Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) action game series, will also debut on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in two batches on October 24 (October 25 in Japan) and October 31 (November 1). The first three episodes will stream on October 24. The event on Friday revealed Munetaka Aoki will play Goro Majima in the show.

Sources: RGG Summit 2024 livestream, 4Gamer (MU)