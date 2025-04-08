Interest
My Nintendo Store Sets Restrictions on Switch 2 Pre-Orders in Japan
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Those who wish to enter the pre-order lottery through the My Nintendo Store must meet the following criteria:
- Must have played Nintendo Switch software for at least 50 hours (excluding trial versions and free software) as of February 28, 2025
- Must have been a member of Nintendo Switch Online for at least one year at the time of application, and must have an active account at the time of application
- For members of a Family Plan, only the purchaser of the voucher is eligible to meet the above conditions
- Only those whose Nintendo Account's "Country/Region" setting is "Japan" can apply and purchase
Lottery winners will be announced on April 24. Pre-order payments must be made between April 24 to May 7 at 11:00 a.m. JST. Additional information regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order lottery is available through the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order lottery purchase agreement.
The above measures are likely to prevent a scalper from purchasing any Nintendo Switch 2 through the My Nintendo Store, much less more than one.
Sony implemented a similar system when the company released the 30th Anniversary PlayStation 5 Pro edition for pre-orders in September 2024.
Nintendo told GameStop and other retailers on Friday that it has postponed pre-orders for its Switch 2 system in the United States, "to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions." This also resulted in a delay for pre-orders in Canada.
Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.
Switch 2 features new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which attach magnetically to the sides. The controllers also feature larger control sticks and bigger SL/SR buttons. Players can use mouse controls with the new Joy-Con 2 controllers. The system comes with both the left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers, as well as a new Joy-Con Grip and Joy-Con Straps. The system supports a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is similar to the original, but it features a C button and GR/GL buttons on the back, as well as an audio jack.
The system features a new dock, 4K resolution, HDR, a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen on the handheld device, 120 fps support, fan ventilation, and two USB-C ports. There are improved speakers and a built-in mic. Switch 2 features a larger, sturdy, freely adjustable stand compared to the original Switch console. There are also 256 GB of faster storage, compared to the original system's 32 GB.
Nintendo formally unveiled its Switch 2 system on January 16.
