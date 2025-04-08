My Nintendo Store Sets Restrictions on Switch 2 Pre-Orders in Japan

Image via Nintendo's X/Twitter account © Nintendo

Nintendo

Nintendo

Nintendo

revealed last week the preorder lottery details in Japan for its recently announced Switch 2 console. Lottery pre-orders for the new console will begin on April 24 in retailers and online stores across Japan. However, these consoles at general retail outlets will only support Japanese language and accounts. There is also a more expensive multi-language version, similar to the version sold overseas, exclusively sold through Japan's MyStore online. The MyStore's pre-order lottery for the multi-language edition began on April 4 and will continue until April 16, but it requires specific criteria for customers.

Those who wish to enter the pre-order lottery through the My Nintendo Store must meet the following criteria:

Must have played Nintendo Switch software for at least 50 hours (excluding trial versions and free software) as of February 28, 2025

Switch software for at least 50 hours (excluding trial versions and free software) as of February 28, 2025 Must have been a member of Nintendo Switch Online for at least one year at the time of application, and must have an active account at the time of application

Switch Online for at least one year at the time of application, and must have an active account at the time of application For members of a Family Plan, only the purchaser of the voucher is eligible to meet the above conditions

Only those whose Nintendo Account's "Country/Region" setting is "Japan" can apply and purchase

Lottery winners will be announced on April 24. Pre-order payments must be made between April 24 to May 7 at 11:00 a.m. JST. Additional information regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order lottery is available through the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order lottery purchase agreement.

The above measures are likely to prevent a scalper from purchasing any Nintendo Switch 2 through the My Nintendo Store, much less more than one.

Sony implemented a similar system when the company released the 30th Anniversary PlayStation 5 Pro edition for pre-orders in September 2024.

Nintendo told GameStop and other retailers on Friday that it has postponed pre-orders for its Switch 2 system in the United States, "to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions." This also resulted in a delay for pre-orders in Canada.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

Switch 2 features new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which attach magnetically to the sides. The controllers also feature larger control sticks and bigger SL/SR buttons. Players can use mouse controls with the new Joy-Con 2 controllers. The system comes with both the left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers, as well as a new Joy-Con Grip and Joy-Con Straps. The system supports a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is similar to the original, but it features a C button and GR/GL buttons on the back, as well as an audio jack.

The system features a new dock, 4K resolution, HDR, a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen on the handheld device, 120 fps support, fan ventilation, and two USB-C ports. There are improved speakers and a built-in mic. Switch 2 features a larger, sturdy, freely adjustable stand compared to the original Switch console. There are also 256 GB of faster storage, compared to the original system's 32 GB.

Nintendo formally unveiled its Switch 2 system on January 16.