Only buyers with 30+ hours logged onto Japanese PS account before announcement can pre-order special edition console

In December 1994, the unlikeliest of companies entered the video game market: Sony with its first PlayStation console. The system popularized the use of discs over cartridges and gained massive success. Now, 30 years later, Sony is releasing a special 30th anniversary PlayStation 5 Pro with the original PlayStation 's color scheme. To prevent scalpers, Sony is taking some special measures in Japan.

Image via PlayStation's X/Twitter account © 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

We are now accepting pre-orders for the special model celebrating the 30th anniversary of PlayStation ® , the " PlayStation ® 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Special Set," starting today, Monday, September 30.



For details, click here ⇒ https://play.st/3BkdQbP

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for PlayStation announced pre-orders for the 30th anniversary PlayStation 5 Pro on September 30. The PlayStation blog and website detailed the unique regulations for pre-orders. Those who wish to purchase the game system must have a Sony account registered in Japan, and the account must have a total login time (on either PS5, PlayStation 4, or both) of at least 30 hours between Saturday, February 22, 2014 and Thursday, September 19, 2024.

It's unclear if these are preventative measures by Sony to restrict access to the system by scalpers. However, since the pre-orders are based on a lottery in Japan, and the limitations are imposed on pre-orders, the above measures are likely to prevent scalpers from purchasing more than one system.