Live-Action Voltron Film Casts Daniel Quinn-Toye for Filming This Fall

Entertainment news sourceposted on Wednesday thatMGM Studios is moving forward with the live-actionproject (which it describes as a feature film), and has cast Daniel Quinn-Toye as a lead actor. Quinn-Toye served as's understudy and as Paris in the West End production ofthis past spring. Rawson Marshall Thurber () is directing the film, which will begin shooting in Australia this fall.noted that the project is still auditioning for a lead female role.

Amazon was in talks for the live-action rights to Voltron in 2022, alongside Warner Bros. , Universal, and several other studios.

Thurber is also co-writing the script with Ellen Shanman and producing the porject with Hidden Pictures' Todd Lieberman, Hobie Films' David Hoberman ( Beauty and the Beast 2017), and World Events Productions' Bob Koplar ( Voltron: Legendary Defender ).

World Events Productions, Ltd. (WEP) and the late Peter O'Keefe adapted the first 1984-1985 Voltron television series from two Toei Animation robot anime: King of Beasts Golion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV . Both Golion and the first Voltron story centered on young pilots who fight against an empire of alien conquerors — with the help of five mechanized lions that combine to form a robot.

Since the first series, the franchise spawned three television series produced outside Japan: the 3D CG Voltron: The Third Dimension in 1998, the 2D Voltron Force in 2011, and DreamWorks and Netflix 's Voltron: Legendary Defender in 2016.

The eighth and final season of the Voltron: Legendary Defender animated series premiered on Netflix in December 2018. Netflix is streaming 12 episodes of the original Voltron series under the title Voltron 84 .

The Hollywood Reporter had reported that Netflix is not among the companies bidding for the upcoming live-action project.

Studios previously attempted a live-action Hollywood project for the franchise in 2007 and then in 2012, but neither project moved forward.

