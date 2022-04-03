News
The Hollywood Reporter: Hollywood Studios Shop for Live-Action Voltron Project
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The Hollywood Reporter reported on March 23 that Warner Bros., Universal, Amazon, and a few other studios are shopping for the rights to a live-action Voltron project. Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) would co-write the script with Ellen Shanman and Thurber would also direct.
Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman (Beauty and the Beast 2017), and World Events Productions' Bob Koplar (Voltron: Legendary Defender) would produce the project.
World Events Productions, Ltd. (WEP) and the late Peter O'Keefe adapted the first 1984-1985 Voltron television series from two Toei Animation robot anime: King of Beasts Golion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV. Both Golion and the first Voltron story centered on young pilots who fight against an empire of alien conquerors — with the help of five mechanized lions that combine to form a robot.
Since the first series, the franchise spawned three television series produced outside Japan: the 3D CG Voltron: The Third Dimension in 1998, the 2D Voltron Force in 2011, and Dreamworks and Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender.
The eighth and final season of the Voltron: Legendary Defender animated series premiered on Netflix in December 2018. Netflix is streaming 12 episodes of the original Voltron series under the title Voltron 84.
The Hollywood Reporter stated that Netflix is not among the companies bidding for the upcoming live-action project.
Studios previously attempted a live-action Hollywood project for the franchise in 2007 and then in 2012, but neither project moved forward.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Boris Kyt) via ICv2