Deadline: Amazon 'in Talks' to Acquire Rights for Live-Action Voltron Project

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Tuesday that Amazon is "in talks" for the rights to a live-action Voltron project. Warner Bros. , Universal, and several other studios were also bidding for the live-action project rights late last month.

Rawson Marshall Thurber ( Red Notice ) would co-write the script with Ellen Shanman , and Thurber would also direct. Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman ( Beauty and the Beast 2017), and World Events Productions' Bob Koplar ( Voltron: Legendary Defender ) would produce the project.

World Events Productions, Ltd. (WEP) and the late Peter O'Keefe adapted the first 1984-1985 Voltron television series from two Toei Animation robot anime: King of Beasts Golion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV . Both Golion and the first Voltron story centered on young pilots who fight against an empire of alien conquerors — with the help of five mechanized lions that combine to form a robot.

Since the first series, the franchise spawned three television series produced outside Japan: the 3D CG Voltron: The Third Dimension in 1998, the 2D Voltron Force in 2011, and Dreamworks and Netflix 's Voltron: Legendary Defender in 2016.

The eighth and final season of the Voltron: Legendary Defender animated series premiered on Netflix in December 2018. Netflix is streaming 12 episodes of the original Voltron series under the title Voltron 84 .

The Hollywood Reporter had reported that Netflix is not among the companies bidding for the upcoming live-action project.

Studios previously attempted a live-action Hollywood project for the franchise in 2007 and then in 2012, but neither project moved forward.

Source: Deadline (Mike Fleming Jr) via Comic Book Resources (Julia Anderson)