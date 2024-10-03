One Piece Anime Celebrates 25th Anniversary With 'One Piece Fan Letter' Special

The official website for the Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga announced on Thursday that the manga's television anime is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an anime special titled One Piece Fan Letter that will premiere on October 20. The special will be based on Tomohito Ōsaki 's One Piece novel Mugiwara Stories (Straw Hat Stories) short story collection.

Megumi Ishitani ( One Piece opening sequence 25-26 director) is directing the special. Keisuke Mori ( One Piece opening sequence 26 animation director) is the character designer and animation director. Momoka Toyoda ( My Happy Marriage , Liar Liar ) is penning the script.

Ōsaki's first three stories in the One Piece novel Mugiwara Stories originally appeared in the first three issues of One Piece Magazine in July to September 2017. Shueisha published the short story collection in November 2017 with six additional short stories. The short stories all center on normal, everyday people in the One Piece world whose lives are all affected by a member of the Straw Hat crew.