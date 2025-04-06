Me & Roboco Anime Film's 2nd Trailer Previews ano's Theme Song

Film featuring multiverse storyline opens in Japan on April 18

Rakuten revealed a second trailer on Sunday for the upcoming Me & Roboco anime film. The video previews ano 's theme song "Lolilokkyun Robo❤."

The first present for theatergoers for the film will be a "volume 0" of the manga, drawn by Miyazaki.

The film has been delayed from winter 2024 to April 18 to improve the film's quality.

The film's staff had revealed in December that the film's story will have a "multiverse" storyline.

The multiverse cast includes:

Shōhei Osada voices the character of the formidable enemy Dai Kanbu (Mr. Top Brass). Osada and Roboco's voice actor Shun Matsuo are the comedians behind the comedy duo Chocolate Planet.

The television anime of Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga premiered in December 2022 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, and ended in June 2023. Each episode was five minutes long. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime in July 2023.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is returning from the earlier television anime to direct the film at Studio Gallop . ano will perform the film's theme song "Lolilokkyun Robo❤."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2020.