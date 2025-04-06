News
Me & Roboco Anime Film's 2nd Trailer Previews ano's Theme Song
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Rakuten revealed a second trailer on Sunday for the upcoming Me & Roboco anime film. The video previews ano's theme song "Lolilokkyun Robo❤."
The first present for theatergoers for the film will be a "volume 0" of the manga, drawn by Miyazaki.
劇場版『#僕とロボコ』— 平ロボコ【僕とロボコ公式】🦵 (@roboco_hizanapa) April 6, 2025
入プレ情報解禁〜😎🤞💖
第1弾は
「僕とロボコ 第零巻」🦵🦵
マルチバースロボコたちの
前日譚を描いた
しゅーへー先生描き下ろし漫画も収録🥳🎉
そのほかのラインナップは👇#しゅーへー先生x駿SP対談#第157話ネームまるっと1話分#マル秘情報キャラガイド #キャスト質問箱… pic.twitter.com/ccfE6FnCs4
The film's staff had revealed in December that the film's story will have a "multiverse" storyline.
The multiverse cast includes:
- Mayumi Tanaka (voice of Luffy in One Piece) as Roboco from a "straightforward battle world line"
- Masako Nozawa as Roboco "from a Showa-era gag manga worldline," inspired by comedy manga from the mid-20th century
- Sumire Uesaka as Roboco "from a romantic comedy worldline"
- Shigeru Chiba (Fist of the North Star's narrator) as Roboco "from a classic sci-fi action worldline" where the war between humans and robots has caused the destruction of the world
- Shun Matsuo will continue to play the "normal" Roboco
Shōhei Osada voices the character of the formidable enemy Dai Kanbu (Mr. Top Brass). Osada and Roboco's voice actor Shun Matsuo are the comedians behind the comedy duo Chocolate Planet.
The television anime of Shūhei Miyazaki's Me & Roboco (Boku to Roboko) manga premiered in December 2022 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, and ended in June 2023. Each episode was five minutes long. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime in July 2023.
Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket, Ninja Girl & Samurai Master, Kodocha) is returning from the earlier television anime to direct the film at Studio Gallop. ano will perform the film's theme song "Lolilokkyun Robo❤."
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:
In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!
Miyazaki launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2020.
Sources: Rakuten Content Central Anime's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history