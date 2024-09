Me & Roboco Anime Film Delayed From Winter 2024 to April 18, 2025

Delay aimed to improve film's quality

The official website for the upcoming Me & Roboco anime film announced on Monday that the film has been delayed from winter 2024 to April 18, 2025 to improve the film's quality. The website also presented the film's second "super teaser visual":

Original manga creator Shūhei Miyazaki posted a message to apologize for the delay and to ask fans to look forward to the film:

The television anime of Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga premiered on December 4, 2022 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, and ended in June 2023. Each episode was five minutes long. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime in July 2023.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is returning from the earlier television anime to direct the film at Studio Gallop .

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2020.