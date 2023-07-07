Crunchyroll Adds Me & Roboco Anime

1st 7 episodes available now with new episodes added weekly

Image courtesy of Rakuten

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

producer Tatsuya Manago announced at's industry panel aton July 3 thatwould begin streaming the first seven episodes of the television anime of's) manga on July 4.will add a new episode of the series weekly.

The television anime premiered on December 4 on TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels. Each episode is five minutes long. The anime has an upcoming film project (pictured at right) that is slated to open in winter 2024.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is directing the anime at Studio Gallop . Michihiro Sato is the assistant director, and Sayuri Ooba is overseeing the series scripts. Yūko Ebara is designing the characters, Yoshihiro Sato is designing the props, and Manami Koyama is the art director. Additional staff includes Ayami Minowa as the color key designer, Rena Tanimoto as the director of photography, Masafumi Kajino as the editor, and Kazuya Tanaka as the sound director. Gang Parade performs the theme song titled "lol."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2020.

Source: Email correspondence