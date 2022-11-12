Roboco & Me Anime's Promo Video Reveals Cast, Theme Song

The official website for the television anime based on Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga revealed a new promotional video for the show on Sunday. The video reveals and previews the band Gang Parade's theme song titled "lol."

The website also revealed that the anime will star: (from left to right in top row then bottom in image above)

The anime will premiere on December 4 at 24:30 (effectively December 5 at 12:30 a.m.) on TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels. Each episode will be five minutes long.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is directing the anime at Studio Gallop . Michihiro Sato is the assistant director, and Sayuri Ooba is overseeing the series scripts. Yūko Ebara is designing the characters, Yoshihiro Sato is designing the props, and Manami Koyama is the art director. Additional staff includes Ayami Minowa as the color key designer, Rena Tanimoto as the director of photography, Masafumi Kajino as the editor, and Kazuya Tanaka as the sound director.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2020. Shueisha published the 10th compiled volume on October 4 and will ship the 11th volume on December 2. Viz Media released the fifth compiled volume in English on October 25.

