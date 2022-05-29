Shūhei Miyazaki's Me & Roboco Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about robot maid launched in July 2020

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2020. Shueisha published the seventh volume on March 4 and will publish the eighth volume on June 3.

