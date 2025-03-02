ano Performs Theme Song for Me & Roboco Anime Film

This year's 14th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that artist ano will perform the theme song "Lolilokkyun Robo❤" for the upcoming Me & Roboco anime film. The magazine also announced that the film will have a special stage at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 22, and ano will also have a guest appearance.

The film has been delayed from winter 2024 to April 18 to improve the film's quality.

The film's staff had revealed in December that the film's story will have a "multiverse" storyline.

The multiverse cast includes:

The television anime of Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga premiered in December 2022 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, and ended in June 2023. Each episode was five minutes long. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime in July 2023.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is returning from the earlier television anime to direct the film at Studio Gallop .

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2020.

Update: Full trailer and new visual added.