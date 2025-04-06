JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime's JOJODAY Event Gets Paid Streaming Option Outside Japan

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT

revealed on Friday that "JOJODAY," a fan event that will "connect the past and future" of theanime based on's manga, will be available for paid streaming onin the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Macau, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Italy.

The livestream for the event will be in Japanese with no subtitles and ticket holders for the stream will be able to watch it on-demand until April 19.

Tickets for the livestream are on sale and as of press time are listed to cost US$38.46.

Warner Bros. Japan will host the event on April 12.

The event will be held in Tokyo, and guests will include Kazuyuki Okitsu (Jonathan Joestar), Daisuke Ono (Jōtarō Kūjō), Junichi Suwabe (Leone Abbacchio), and Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Cujoh).

Araki launched The JOJOLands manga, the ninth and latest part of his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series, in Ultra Jump in February 2023.

david production 's anime adaptation that started by adapting Part 1 of the manga has covered the manga through Part 6, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean . Netflix debuted the first 12 episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean globally in December 2021. The second part of the anime consisting of episodes 13-24 debuted in September 2022 on Netflix . Netflix then debuted the third and final part, consisting of episodes 25-38, in December 2022.

Other recent entries in the franchise include video games, a stage musical, and live-action adaptations of Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ).



Source: Press release