JOJODAY Event 'Connecting Past and Future' of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime to be Held on April 12

Warner Bros. Japan revealed on Friday that it will host "JOJODAY," a fan event that will "connect the past and future" of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime based on Hirohiko Araki 's manga, on April 12, 2025.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT

The event will be held in Tokyo, and guests will include Kazuyuki Okitsu (Jonathan Joestar), Daisuke Ono (Jōtarō Kūjō), and Junichi Suwabe (Leone Abbacchio).

The anime franchise will also have a booth at the Jump Festa '25 event on December 21-22.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan ©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT

Araki launched The JOJOLands manga, the ninth and latest part of his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series, in Ultra Jump in February 2023.

david production 's anime adaptation of the manga that started by adapting Part 1 of the manga in has covered the manga through Part 6, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean . Netflix debuted the first 12 episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean globally in December 2021. The second part of the anime consisting of episodes 13-24 debuted in September 2022 on Netflix . Netflix then debuted the third and final part, consisting of episodes 25-38, in December 2022.

Other recent entries in the franchise include video games, a stage musical, and live-action adaptations of Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ).



Source: Press release