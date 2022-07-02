JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Anime's 2nd Part Streams New Trailer, Reveals September 1 Premiere

2nd part consists of episodes 13-24

Warner Brothers Japan revealed during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday the second promotional video for the second part of the anime series of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga. The panel revealed that the second part will premiere worldwide on Netflix on September 1. The series will then air on Tokyo MX on October 7 at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 8), before launching on other networks.

The second part will consist of episodes 13-24 of the anime season.

Netflix debuted the first 12 episodes of the anime globally in December 2021. The series also aired on television in Japan beginning in January, and aired the 12th episode on March 26.

david production is returning to produce the series. Kenichi Suzuki is returning from Parts 1-3 as the chief director, and Toshiyuki Kato ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable series director, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan director) is the director. Yasuko Kobayashi is returning from the previous anime to handle the series composition, and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Gungrave , No Guns Life ) is the character designer. Shun'ichi Ishimoto ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind chief animation director) is the Stand designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami is returning as the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is returning from Parts 3-5 as composer.

The manga is the sixth part of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, and it continues the story from the previous entries. Netflix describes the series:

Florida, U.S.A, 2011 After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years. She is sent to the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA "the Aquarium." On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. "There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them." A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO... Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end century-long fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!

The Stone Ocean arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga ran from 1999 to 2003, and has 17 volumes, consisting of volumes 64 through 80 of the overall manga.

