How would you rate episode 8 of

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (TV 2) ?

© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

First and foremost, this episode is our big action scene for the, and it's spread into three fights as Fern, Methode, and the pair of Stark and Genau take on their own demon opponents respectively.

For Stark and Genau, the fight is a continuation of the character exploration seen in the past two episodes. Both Stark and Genau see themselves as bad people due to their pasts and personality flaws. They also believe that it is impossible for them to ever become “good people”—even though each sees the other as such. And over the course of the battle, both act in ways that go against how they view themselves. Genau attempts to save a child based on instinct alone, and Stark, instead of running away from a stronger opponent, takes massive physical damage to give Genau his chance to make a decisive blow.

Yet, even by the end of the fight, neither is able to change how they view themselves—it's too ingrained within their core personalities. However, we, as the objective viewer, can see that it's not what a person believes that makes them good or evil, but rather the actions they choose to take. And Stark and Genau constantly make choices that firmly place them on the side of the angels.

As for the other two fights, these are less character-driven and more plot-based. Methode and Fern are each fighting a demon that is their perfect weakness. For Methode, it is a relentless close-range fighter. For Fern, it is a demon who makes stealth an impossibility. If they were to switch opponents, the battle would be over in moments. Of course, it's not like the demons would allow this even if the pair tried.

The reason they win their fights (and the reason Genau and Stark win theirs) comes down to one reason alone: teamwork. Demons, by and large, do not work together. Every demon is focused on themselves. While they may follow the orders of a stronger demon, they are constantly working to increase their own notability within demon society. You don't climb the ladder by sharing your accomplishments with others.

However, Methode and Fern are more than willing to help each other. Thus, the fight ends with Methode dispersing the magical fog and Fern, now able to hide from her enemies, taking out both demons from extreme range. Teamwork wins again.

Rating:

Random Thoughts:

• Revolte almost wins his fight due to teamwork as well—but while our heroes are all watching each other's backs, Revolte cares nothing for Jung and doesn't even attempt to save her life after she saves his.

• Granted, it's in Fern's best interest long term for her to handle the fight without Frieren butting in, but I'd still be pissed if I were in Fern's shoes. Also, if Frieren was committed to doing nothing for Fern and Methode, why not fly over to help Stark and Genau, since it's obvious the multi-sword-wielding demon isn't present at her location?

• Fern's ultimate reaction to Methode makes complete sense. Fern is a teenage girl who has lost her birth family, along with the man who raised her. Frieren is the only family she has left, and having her “stolen away”—even in a superficial way—is too much for Fern to bear.

• It may seem strange that Frieren is still hung up on Sein since he was only in a few episodes and has been absent for far longer than he was around. However, when you consider how elves view time, it probably only feels like he's been gone for a few hours from Frieren's perspective.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.