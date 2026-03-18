EuroVisual Studios Lists Final Fantasy IX Animated Series

Final Fantasy, Black Mages Legacy follows Vivi's children

EuroVisual Studios is listing Final Fantasy, Black Mages Legacy , a 2D-animated series inspired by Square Enix 's Final Fantasy IX game, in development with 10 22-minute episodes. It summarizes the series as a story about the children of Bibi (the Japanese reading for Vivi, one of the game's main characters who is a Black Mage), now living in a primary game city Alexandria.

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The company describes the story:

Imel, Koln, Luciola, Théa, Fala and Doc, children of the hero Bibi, are the last dark mages of the four continents. Today, they live happily in the city of ALEXANDRIA, guarded by its inhabitants who are rather friendly, although sometimes very curious. Unfortunately, this peaceful existence was not meant to last… One day, Koln discovers Mel, frozen like a statue, in the inn where he works. Could it be the tragic legacy of their father catching up with them?

Paris-based Cyber Group Studios had signed a co-development and co-production deal with Square Enix to create animated series based on Final Fantasy IX for 8- to 13-year-olds. Cyber Group Studios' CEO Pierre Sissman had previously stated that the company aimed to begin production by the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. However, Cyber Group Studios closed in April 2025.

Final Fantasy IX debuted on PlayStation in 2000. Square Enix most recently rereleased the game on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in March 2019. Square Enix rereleased Final Fantasy IX on PlayStation 4 in September 2017. It previously rereleased the game on iOS and Android devices in February 2016, and on PC via Steam in April 2016.

Image via Nintendo © Square Enix

Square Enix

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey. Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystal, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world.

describes the game:

Square Enix commemorated the 25th anniversary for Final Fantasy IX last year with new illustrations, a vinyl record, merchandise, an exhibit, café collaborations, and a crossover with the Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space game, among other projects.

Source: EuroVisual Studios