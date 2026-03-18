Shio Taiō no Satō-san ga Ore ni Dake Amai Light Novels Get TV Anime

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Kazami Sawatari and illustrator Aitiki's Shiotaiō no Satō-san ga Ore ni Dake Amai (The Cold Sato-san Is Only Sweet to Me) light novel series, which will premiere this year. The website also revealed the anime's teaser promotional video, teaser visual, main cast, and main staff.





Kaya Tetsuyama, who draws the novel series' manga adaptation, drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

The main cast members are:

Hiiro Ishibashi as Sōta Oshio

Miku Itō as Koharu Satō



Fumihiro Yoshimura ( My Wife Has No Emotion , Jungle Emperor Leo / Hon-o-ji ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions , and Takashi Aoshima ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Himouto! Umaruchan , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Daisuke Okushima is designing the characters, and Shun Narita ( 365 Days to the Wedding , The Girl in Twilight , Harmony of Mille-Feuille ) is composing the music。

The coming-of-age romantic comedy depicts the first love between two people — except each one has unrequited love for the other. Sōta Oshio works at a café. He learns one day that Koharu Satō, a classmate known as "cold Satō-san," is actually just shy and awkward. From that day forward, the distance between the two quickly narrows …

Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint began publishing the light novel series in 2019, and the 12th volume shipped on August 20. Kaya Tetsuyama launched the manga adaptation on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in May 2020, and Shogakukan published the ninth volume on November 12, 2024.

Source: Comic Natalie