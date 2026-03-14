Interest
Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
While it is not as popular as Valentine's Day, White Day is a staple holiday in Japan. Less about professing love and more about returning the favor for Valentine's Day sweets, it's the perfect holiday for the ever-considerate Japanese people. That includes all the anime and manga creators giving back the love from their fans:
Atelier Resleriana
今日は #ホワイトデー 🍪✨— レスレリアーナのアトリエ (@Atelier_Resleri) March 14, 2026
ジェロンの手作りクッキーを手に取るティム♪
お兄さんの愛情がぎゅっと詰まったクッキーは、
甘さもひとしおかも？🤍
仲良し兄弟の姿を、
sena（@sena_2521）さん描き下ろしイラストでお届け！ pic.twitter.com/VRKaXc2Mah
Today is White Day🍪✨
Tim picking up Geron's homemade cookies♪
These cookies packed with big brother's love might just be extra sweet?🤍
Check out this brand-new illustration featuring these close brothers by sena (@sena_2521)!
Bonobono
Dragon Quest
Duel Masters
／— アニメ『Duel Masters LOST』公式 (@duema_anime) March 14, 2026
ショートアニメ
『でゅえる・ますたーず ろすとみに』
第18話公開🩵
＼
今日は #ホワイトデー
バレンタインのお返しを渡すため
男たちは走る──！#デュエマアニメ #デュエマLOST #ショートアニメ pic.twitter.com/e3xR2V7kdw
／
Short anime
Duel Masters Lost
Episode 18 out now🩵
＼
Today is White Day
Men are racing to give their reciprocal gifts for Valentine's Day!
The Klutzy Witch: Fukka and the Witch of Darkness
🌷HAPPY WHITE DAY🌷— 劇場アニメ「らくだい魔女 フウカと闇の魔女」公式 (@anime_rakumajo) March 14, 2026
きょうは、すなおにいえるかな...🍪#ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/Vsrte74uZI
🌷HAPPY WHITE DAY🌷
I wonder if we can say it honestly today…🍪
Hana-Kimi
┈┈❀— 「花ざかりの君たちへ」公式 (@hanakimi_anime) March 14, 2026
🩵ハッピーホワイトデー🍬
❀┈┈
キャスト5️⃣名で
究極の2択ホワイトデー編に挑戦🌸
チョコざかりの君たちへの
お返しもお楽しみに🩵
【𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔.𝟑.𝟏𝟒 𝐬𝐚𝐭. 𝟏𝟐:𝟎𝟎】#ホワイトデー#花ざかりの君たちへ#山根綺 #八代拓 #戸谷菊之介#梅原裕一郎 #福山潤 pic.twitter.com/Pr8dMN4gOu
┈┈❀
Happy White🍬
❀┈┈
5️⃣ cast members take on the ultimate either/or White Day challenge🌸
Stay tuned for our reciprocal gifts to all our Choco-Kimi fans🩵
【March 14, 2026, 1:00 PM】
┎┈┈┈┈┈┈┈💝🍫┒— 「花ざかりの君たちへ」公式 (@hanakimi_anime) March 14, 2026
チョコざかりの君たちへ
結果発表🐾
┖┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┚
皆さまからのチョコレート
裕次郎がたくさん届けてくれました🐕
チョコざかりの君たちへの
お返しメッセージが届いたみたい💙https://t.co/FMQOFjqNp5#ホワイトデー#花ざかりの君たちへ pic.twitter.com/5oVsj6O8OP
┎┈┈┈┈┈┈┈💝🍫┒
Choco-Kimi
Results are in!🐾
┖┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┚
Yujiro delivered all the chocolates you sent us🐕
It looks like we received a thank you message to al the Choco-Kimi fans💙
Happy Elements
🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍— Happy Elements公式🍀 (@HappyElementsPR) March 13, 2026
🤍今日は #ホワイトデー 🤍
🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TkSo9pEyXy
🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍
🤍 Today is White Day 🤍
🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍
Hisashi (Glay guitarist)
🤍••┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈••🤍— STUDIO HISASHI with Anime (@studio_hisashi) March 13, 2026
𝙷𝙰𝙿𝙿𝚈 𝚆𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚎 𝙳𝚊𝚢
𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖
🎸𝚂𝚃𝚄𝙳𝙸𝙾 𝙷𝙸𝚂𝙰𝚂𝙷𝙸 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝙰𝚗𝚒𝚖𝚎
🤍••┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈••🤍
🏹https://t.co/2YtcLYxQba#GLAY #HISASHI #ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/bTAlZ36uFh
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
本日はホワイトデーですね💗— 『ラブライブ！虹ヶ咲学園スクールアイドル同好会』【公式】 (@Nijigaku_movie) March 14, 2026
上原歩夢「The Sweetest Time♡」
をぜひお聞きください🎀
🎧https://t.co/lYKo1QYpv2#lovelive #虹ヶ咲 #ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/krNUoRRXNT
Today is White Day💗
Please enjoy listening to Ayumu Uehara's “The Sweetest Time♡”🎀
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans
⚪️𝙃𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙔 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙀 𝘿𝘼𝙔⚪️— 『人外教室の人間嫌い教師』公式@TVアニメ好評放送・配信中 (@jingaikyoshitsu) March 14, 2026
3月14日は #ホワイトデー
どうやら、ヒトマ(CV. #増田俊樹 )は昨日
生徒たちへのお返しに悩んでいたようで…？
原作・ #来栖夏芽 先生書き下ろしSS＆撮り下ろしボイスによるミニアニメを公開しました✨
▽YouTube▽https://t.co/L0czEbjXzB#人外教室 pic.twitter.com/MooOUaRx3P
⚪️𝙃𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙔 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙀 𝘿𝘼𝙔⚪️
March 14 is White Day
It appears Hitoma (voiced by Toshiki Masuda) was struggling yesterday to decide on reciprocal gifts for his students…?
We've released a mini-anime featuring an original short story by seroes creatpr, Natsume Kurusu, and newly recorded voice content!✨
Ocha-ken
⠀— お茶犬【公式】 (@ochakenofficial) March 14, 2026
お茶犬のクッキーをどうぞ🍪#お茶犬 #ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/TeRJyY2mDB
Please enjoy Ocha-ken cookies🍪
Okami
今日は「#ホワイトデー」！— 大神シリーズ（公式） (@Okami_CAP) March 14, 2026
普段応援してくれている皆様に、アマテラスからきび団子のお返しです！#Okami #大神 pic.twitter.com/vGYPcEzDou
Today is White Day!
As a token of our appreciation to everyone who supports us, here's a gift of millet dumplings from Amaterasu!
Televi-Kun
今日14日は #ホワイトデー— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) March 13, 2026
バレンタインデーにチョコ等をもらった男性が女性に返礼する日とされ、かつてはキャンディーやマシュマロ等お菓子が多かったですが、現在は多様化しているようです
甘い思い出、苦い思い出…いろいろあるのがホワイトデーなのかも…？#キャンディーの日 #マシュマロデー pic.twitter.com/PcDvAX5IVJ
Today, the 14th, is White Day
White Day is traditionally the day when men give a reciprocal gift to the women who gave them chocolates or other sweets on Valentine's Day. While sweets like candy and marshmallows were once common, the gifts have become more diverse these days.
Sweet memories, bitter memories… maybe those memeories are what White Day is all about?
Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers
今日は #ホワイトデー にちなんで— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) March 14, 2026
いろんな「お返し」をお届ッ⋯#サムライトルーパー pic.twitter.com/xfjm8mYHqS
In honor of White Day, we're delivering all kinds of “reciprocal gifts” today…
Yumeiro Cast
【御礼】— 夢色キャスト公式 (@yumecast) March 13, 2026
脚本家のみなさま、バレンタインにたくさんのプレゼントやお手紙をお贈りいただき誠にありがとうございました。
キャストたちはお礼に旅行に連れてきてくれたようです。
※スチルは7章3幕「ぼくらの日常」より
素敵なホワイトデーをお過ごしください。#夢キャス #ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/VCbKT87pns
【Thank you】
To all the screenwriters, thank you so much for the wonderful gifts and letters you sent us for Valentine's Day.
It seems the cast members took us on a trip as thanks.
Image from Chapter 7, Act 3: “Our Everyday Life”
We hope you have a wonderful White Day.
Did we miss any White Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I