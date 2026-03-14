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Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dragon Quest, Love Live! Nijigasaki, Samurai Troopers, Hana-Kimi, Okami, Yumeiro Cast, Klutzy Witch, & more!

While it is not as popular as Valentine's Day, White Day is a staple holiday in Japan. Less about professing love and more about returning the favor for Valentine's Day sweets, it's the perfect holiday for the ever-considerate Japanese people. That includes all the anime and manga creators giving back the love from their fans:

Atelier Resleriana

Today is White Day🍪✨
Tim picking up Geron's homemade cookies♪
These cookies packed with big brother's love might just be extra sweet?🤍
Check out this brand-new illustration featuring these close brothers by sena (@sena_2521)!

Bonobono

bono-bono-white-day-2026
Image via x.com
©いがらしみきお／竹書房・フジテレビ・エイケン

Dragon Quest

dragon-quest-white-day-2026
Image via x.com
© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

Duel Masters


Short anime
Duel Masters Lost
Episode 18 out now🩵

Today is White Day
Men are racing to give their reciprocal gifts for Valentine's Day!

The Klutzy Witch: Fukka and the Witch of Darkness

🌷HAPPY WHITE DAY🌷
I wonder if we can say it honestly today…🍪

Hana-Kimi

┈┈❀
Happy White🍬
　　　　　　　　　　　❀┈┈
5️⃣ cast members take on the ultimate either/or White Day challenge🌸
Stay tuned for our reciprocal gifts to all our Choco-Kimi fans🩵
【March 14, 2026, 1:00 PM】

┎┈┈┈┈┈┈┈💝🍫┒
Choco-Kimi
Results are in!🐾
┖┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┚
Yujiro delivered all the chocolates you sent us🐕
It looks like we received a thank you message to al the Choco-Kimi fans💙

Happy Elements

🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍
🤍 Today is White Day 🤍
🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍

Hisashi (Glay guitarist)

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club

Today is White Day💗
Please enjoy listening to Ayumu Uehara's “The Sweetest Time♡”🎀

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

⚪️𝙃𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙔 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙀 𝘿𝘼𝙔⚪️
March 14 is White Day
It appears Hitoma (voiced by Toshiki Masuda) was struggling yesterday to decide on reciprocal gifts for his students…?
We've released a mini-anime featuring an original short story by seroes creatpr, Natsume Kurusu, and newly recorded voice content!✨

Ocha-ken

Please enjoy Ocha-ken cookies🍪

Okami

Today is White Day!
As a token of our appreciation to everyone who supports us, here's a gift of millet dumplings from Amaterasu!

Televi-Kun

Today, the 14th, is White Day
White Day is traditionally the day when men give a reciprocal gift to the women who gave them chocolates or other sweets on Valentine's Day. While sweets like candy and marshmallows were once common, the gifts have become more diverse these days.
Sweet memories, bitter memories… maybe those memeories are what White Day is all about?

Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers

In honor of White Day, we're delivering all kinds of “reciprocal gifts” today…

Yumeiro Cast

【Thank you】
To all the screenwriters, thank you so much for the wonderful gifts and letters you sent us for Valentine's Day.
It seems the cast members took us on a trip as thanks.
Image from Chapter 7, Act 3: “Our Everyday Life”
We hope you have a wonderful White Day.

Did we miss any White Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III (2026-03-14 23:00)
follow-up of Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
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