New Battle Spirits TV Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, Fall Debut

A website opened on Saturday to reveal the Battle Spirits [Re] Zekkai no Kū title for the new television anime series in Bandai's Battle Spirits multimedia franchise . The website also revealed the anime's teaser promotional video, teaser visual, main cast and staff members, and fall premiere.





The anime will star:

Taichi Kusano as Kū Bashin, a cheerful, positive, sincere fan of Battle Spirits who wants to become stronger

Daiki Hamano as Zetsu Ajara, a cool, unapproachable rōnin, feared as an Eternal Battler master assassin

Masashi Kudo ( Terminator Zero , Sanrio Boys , Hayate the Combat Butler! Cuties ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures and is also credited for the original character designs. Toshizo Nemoto ( Inu X Boku Secret Service , Metallic Rouge , Log Horizon two seasons) is in charge of series scripts. Bandai Namco Pictures is also credited for planning the production.

Bandai launched its original Battle Spirits trading card game in 2008. In the game, cards represent dragons, demons, birds, insects, and other spirits that the players can control in battles. Bandai imported the game to the United States in 2009. Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers , the latest video game in the franchise , launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in April 2022.

The franchise launched the 50-episode Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin anime series in September 2008. A new television anime series aired almost every year afterwards until 2016-2017's Battle Spirits Double Drive .

A three-episode net anime series titled Battle Spirits: Saga Brave then premiered in June 2019. Battle Spirits: Kakumei no Galett launched in August 2020. Battle Spirits: Mirage , the most recent anime in the franchise , premiered online in October 2021.