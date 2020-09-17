Battle Spirits: Kakumei no Galett Anime's 1st Episode Streams With English Subtitles

Also available in Traditional Chinese, Thai

The official YouTube channel the Battle Spirits multimedia franchise debuted the first episode of Battle Spirits: Kakumei no Galett , the new net anime in the Battle Spirits multimedia franchise , on August 28 with English, Traditional Chinese, and Thai subtitles.

The cast includes (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Takahiro Sakurai as Galett Revolt

as Galett Revolt Jun Fukuyama as Varte Parks

as Varte Parks Ayane Sakura as Lime

The anime lists the cast member for Visaruga as "???" Nami Tamaki is performing the anime's theme song.

Masaki Watanabe is returning from several previous anime in the franchise to direct the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures . Atsuhiro Tomioka is also returning from previous anime as the scriptwriter. Tomoshige Inayoshi ( Battle Spirits: Sword Eyes character design) and Asako Inayoshi ( Battle Spirits: Sword Eyes animation director) are designing the characters for the anime.

The Battle Spirits anime franchise launched with the 50-episode Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin series on September 7, 2008. The anime adapted Bandai's original trading card game, in which cards represent dragons, demons, birds, insects, and other spirits that the players can control in battles. Bandai imported the game to America in 2009.

The eighth and most recent television anime series in the franchise , Battle Spirits Double Drive , aired for 51 episodes from April 2016 to March 2017. A three-episode net anime series titled Battle Spirits: Saga Brave premiered in June 2019.

Source: Battle Spirits franchise 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.