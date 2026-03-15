Hakuōki Ibun: Berezinskii no Majo Spinoff Game Reveals Opening Movie, New Trailer

Game launches for Switch on August 27

Idea Factory 's Otomate brand unveiled a new trailer and the opening movie for Hakuōki Ibun: Berezinskii no Majo ( Hakuōki Strange Tale: The Witch of Berezinski), the spinoff game for its Hakuōki otome game franchise, on Friday. The videos feature the theme song "Difinitive Time" by Kotori Koiwai .

Opening Movie

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New Trailer

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The game launches forSwitch on August 27.

Otomate revealed the game in February 2024. The game takes place during Napoleon's invasion campaign of Russia, set nearly half a century before and halfway around the world from the Japanese bakumatsu setting of the original Hakuōki games.

Otomate released Hakuōki Shinkai: Tenun no Shō , the latest in the Hakuōki Shinkai line of games, for Switch in 2022. Aksys Games and Idea Factory International have released several of the games in the franchise in English. Eastasiasoft most recently released Hakuōki SSL ~sweet school life~, the high school spinoff of the franchise, in English on February 12.

The story of the game franchise and its anime adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century.

The franchise inspired the Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom television anime in 2010, followed by Hakuōki: Record of the Jade Blood in the same year, 2012's Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom - Dawn of the Shinsengumi , and 2016's Hakuōki: Otogisōshi . The franchise also spawned several films and original video anime releases, as well as stage musicals and live-action adaptations.