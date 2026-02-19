Hakuōki Ibun: Berezinskii no Majo Spinoff Game's Video Reveals August 27 Release

Idea Factory 's Otomate brand unveiled a new video for Hakuōki Ibun: Berezinskii no Majo (Hakuōki Strange Tale: The Witch of Berezinski), the spinoff game for its Hakuōki otome game franchise , during its "Dessert de Otomate 2026" event on Sunday. The video reveals the game's August 27 release date.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Otomate

Hakuōki

revealed the game in February 2024. The game will launch for the Switch. The game takes place during Napoleon's invasion campaign of Russia, set nearly half a century before and halfway around the world from the Japanese bakumatsu setting of the originalgames.

Otomate released Hakuōki Shinkai: Tenun no Shō , the latest in the Hakuōki Shinkai line of games, for Switch in 2022. Aksys Games and Idea Factory International have released several of the games in the franchise in English. Eastasiasoft most recently released Hakuōki SSL ~sweet school life~, the high school spinoff of the franchise , in English on February 12.

The story of the game franchise and its anime adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century.

The franchise inspired the Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom television anime in 2010, followed by Hakuōki: Record of the Jade Blood in the same year, 2012's Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom - Dawn of the Shinsengumi , and 2016's Hakuōki: Otogisōshi . The franchise also spawned several films and original video anime releases, as well as stage musicals and live-action adaptations.

Otomate also announced four new games during the "Dessert de Otomate 2026" event. All four of the games seen below will be released for the Switch.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Ayashiki Tōgenkyō no Arias

The Peach Blossom Spring

will be a Japanese take on the Alice in Wonderland story, and will be set in the Peach Blossom Land (Tōgenkyō) utopia from Tao Yuanming'sfable.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Kimi ni Madio, Kimi ni Oboreru

Otomate

is's first Omegaverse otome game, which the company first hinted at in December 2025. The game will launch on July 30.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Mix Dunk -King of Basketball-

Otomate

Otomate

centers on a protagonist who joins the Kawasaki Brave Thunders professional basketball team, and competes with the team in a coed basketball league.is making the game with the cooperation and supervision of the real-life Kawasaki Brave Thunders team, and theidol group.will release the game in 2026.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Sullyland Nursery Rhyme will be a dark fantasy story set in the floating holy city of Marenes. Otomate did not reveal a release date for the game.

Source: Otomate via Nijimen