News
Hakuōki Ibun: Berezinskii no Majo Spinoff Game's Video Reveals August 27 Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Idea Factory's Otomate brand unveiled a new video for Hakuōki Ibun: Berezinskii no Majo (Hakuōki Strange Tale: The Witch of Berezinski), the spinoff game for its Hakuōki otome game franchise, during its "Dessert de Otomate 2026" event on Sunday. The video reveals the game's August 27 release date.
Otomate revealed the game in February 2024. The game will launch for the Switch. The game takes place during Napoleon's invasion campaign of Russia, set nearly half a century before and halfway around the world from the Japanese bakumatsu setting of the original Hakuōki games.
Otomate released Hakuōki Shinkai: Tenun no Shō, the latest in the Hakuōki Shinkai line of games, for Switch in 2022. Aksys Games and Idea Factory International have released several of the games in the franchise in English. Eastasiasoft most recently released Hakuōki SSL ~sweet school life~, the high school spinoff of the franchise, in English on February 12.
The story of the game franchise and its anime adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century.
The franchise inspired the Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom television anime in 2010, followed by Hakuōki: Record of the Jade Blood in the same year, 2012's Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom - Dawn of the Shinsengumi, and 2016's Hakuōki: Otogisōshi. The franchise also spawned several films and original video anime releases, as well as stage musicals and live-action adaptations.
Otomate also announced four new games during the "Dessert de Otomate 2026" event. All four of the games seen below will be released for the Switch.
Ayashiki Tōgenkyō no Arias will be a Japanese take on the Alice in Wonderland story, and will be set in the Peach Blossom Land (Tōgenkyō) utopia from Tao Yuanming's The Peach Blossom Spring fable.
Kimi ni Madio, Kimi ni Oboreru is Otomate's first Omegaverse otome game, which the company first hinted at in December 2025. The game will launch on July 30.
Mix Dunk -King of Basketball- centers on a protagonist who joins the Kawasaki Brave Thunders professional basketball team, and competes with the team in a coed basketball league. Otomate is making the game with the cooperation and supervision of the real-life Kawasaki Brave Thunders team, and the AKB48 idol group. Otomate will release the game in 2026.
Sullyland Nursery Rhyme will be a dark fantasy story set in the floating holy city of Marenes. Otomate did not reveal a release date for the game.