Arc System Works Reveals Donutal Alien Immigration Simulation Game

Arc System Works announced a new game titled Donutal on Thursday. The game will debut on PC via Steam this year in both English and Japanese. A demo is available now.

The game takes place in 2206 and tasks players as a "Chief Xeno Inspector," screening aliens and selectively allowing Earth entry to aliens "who will advance Earth's future," while trying to deny entry to aliens "that could end the Earth." The gameplay is similar to the immigration simulation game Papers, Please .

The game's Steam page contains a disclaimer that notes that the game uses "AI-generated and post-retouched images for the illustrations accompanying some articles within the in-game 'news site.'"