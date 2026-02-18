Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Manga to Enter Final Arc on March 18

Series takes 3-issue hiatus until then

This year's 12th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga will enter its final arc in the 16th issue on March 18. The series will be on a three-issue hiatus until then

The series previously entered a hiatus on May 14 due to Haruba's health and returned on June 11.

The manga went on a two-issue hiatus in February 2025 due to Haruba getting sick. The manga resumed serialization on March 5.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.

The manga is inspiring a television anime. The first season premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates in April 2024. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ (and on Hulu in North America). The second season premiered on April 13. Disney+ is again streaming the anime.