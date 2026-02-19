Solo Leveling Franchise's Audio Drama Adaptation on Pocket FM Launches 2nd Season

Immersive audio drama series debuted on Pocket FM on February 16

Image courtesy of Soundist Entertainment

The Solo Leveling webtoon and web novel is continuing its cross-media expansion with the release of Season 2 of its immersive audio drama series, which debuted on February 16 exclusively on Pocket FM.

The new season is produced in partnership with Soundist Entertainment and is available worldwide in English, giving fans another way to experience Jin-woo Sung's journey beyond web novel, webtoon, and anime formats.

Pocket FM stated the project builds on its ongoing collaboration with Soundist and reflects its broader strategy of adapting major global IP into premium audio series. The platform positions Solo Leveling as a flagship title in its growing fantasy catalog, targeting both longtime fans and newcomers looking for cinematic, long-form audio storytelling.

Soundist Entertainment stated the audio series features professional voice acting and high-end sound engineering designed to recreate the franchise 's signature action and emotional intensity. Soundist Entertainment described the project as a step toward redefining immersive audio, aiming to deliver an experience that rivals visual storytelling.

While Pocket FM lists itself as an "AI-first entertainment company," the company confirmed with ANN that "nothing about the Solo Leveling show on Pocket FM was made with AI."

Solo Leveling , based on the web novel of the same name, follows the journey of Jin-woo Sung, a weak hunter who gains mysterious powers and transforms into the strongest hunter. The webtoon adaptation has already been a massive success internationally, spawning games and an anime series.

The first season of the anime debuted in Japan in January 2024. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime in the same month.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of the second season, screened in Japan in November to December 2024. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- in December 2024 in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The second season debuted in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the second season and also streamed an English dub.

The webtoon adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by the late artist DUBU (REDICE Studio), launched on WEBTOON in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa version and original novel series in English in print, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webtoon digitally.

Source: E-mail correspondence