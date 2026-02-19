Manga Creator Ryūkō Azuma Dies

Uncompiled chapters of Azuma's Duffle Coat Army manga will be released in the future

Manga creator Ryūkō Azuma died in September last year. Azuma's relatives held a private funeral.

The editorial team of Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website announced Azuma's death on February 13. Azuma was still serializing the Duffle Coat Army manga (seen right), and was working on the manga's 19th chapter when he died. The Comic Newtype editorial team said that while the manga will remain unfinished, there are still chapters of the manga that have not been released in a compiled book volume, and the publication plans to release them, as well as production materials for the manga, in some form at a later date.

Azuma launched the Duffle Coat Army manga in Comic Newtype in December 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume in December 2024.

Azuma launched the Tetsuwan Adam manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in February 2016, and ended it in 2018 with four volumes.

Azuma launched the Uchū Senkan Yamato Next/Star Blazers Λ (read as "lambda") manga for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato franchise in Comic Newtype in June 2020, and ended it in 2022 with five volumes.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.