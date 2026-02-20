Witch Hat Atelier Anime's Promo Video Reveals April 6 Debut, 6 More Cast Members, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier manga started streaming the anime's main promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the anime will debut on April 6 at 11:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX and on other channels.

English-subtitled version



The above video also reveals six more cast members:

Hibiku Yamamura as Agott

Kurumi Haruki as Tetia

Hika Tsukishiro as Richeh

Yūichi Nakamura as Olruggio

Misaki Kuno as Brushbuddy (Fudemushi)

Mitsuki Saiga as Iguin

The website also revealed a new visual as well as the show's theme song artists. Eve and suis perform the opening theme song "Kaze no Anthem feat. suis from yorushika " (Anthem of Wind) and Nakamura Hak performs the ending theme song "Tada Utsukushii no Noroi" (Just a Beautiful Curse). The above video previews both songs.

will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime will star Rena Motomura as Coco and Natsuki Hanae as Qifrey.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Ace Attorney , Doraemon films) is directing the anime at BUG FILMS . Hiroaki Kojima (animation producer for Komi Can't Communicate ) is producing. Kairi Unabara ( Pokémon Evolutions ) is designing the characters. Yuka Kitamura ( Elden Ring ) is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

The manga's story centers on Coco, a girl who lives in a little village, and who has always dreamed of becoming a wizard. But being born without magical aptitude meant that she could never become a wizard, and could never hope to witness magic's spark. She gave up on her dream. But one day, a traveling wizard named Kiefley came to her village, and she happened to see him performing magic.

Shirahama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in July 2016. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the series in English in April 2019.

The series was nominated for the Best Comic award at Angoulême International Comics Festival in January 2019. The manga was also nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. The series ranked in the top 10 on the list of the best manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga ranked on American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens list in 2020. The series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in October 2020, and also won the award in 2025.

The manga has 7 million copies in circulation worldwide.