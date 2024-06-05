Crunchyroll to Stream Witch Hat Atelier, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Narenare -Cheer for You!-, 4 More Anime

© Kamome Shirahama, Kodansha

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday it will stream the Witch Hat Atelier , Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian , Narenare -Cheer for you!- , After-School Hanako-kun sequel, Arifureta Season 3 , MF GHOST Season 2 , and No Longer Allowed In Another World anime.

The streamer also announced it has licensed the Bocchi the Rock! anime compilation films and will screen it in theaters in North America.

Crunchyroll will preview its summer and fall lineups with Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 , After-School Hanako-kun , MF GHOST Season 2 , Tower of God Season 2 , and Quality Assurance in Another World at Anime Expo .

Anime Expo will run at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 4-7.

Kodansha 's Morning two magazine had announced on April 5 that Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier manga will be getting an anime adaptation.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

The anime of writerand artist's) light novel series will premiere on July 3 and will air on 24 channels across Japan.

The Narenare -Cheer for you!- anime will premiere in July.

The short television anime of Iro Aida 's After-School Hanako-kun ( Hōkago Shōnen Hanako-kun ) spinoff manga will get a four-episode sequel in fall 2024.

The third anime season of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series will debut this fall.

The television anime of Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga will be getting a second season in 2024.

The television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's No Longer Allowed In Another World ( Isekai Shikkaku ) manga will debut in July.

