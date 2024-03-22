Nanare Hananare TV Anime Premieres in July

The Anici booth at AnimeJapan announced on Saturday that P.A. Works and DMM.com 's original television anime Nanare Hananare will premiere in July.

Photo by Crystalyn Hodgkins

The anime stars:

The original coming-of-age story anime depicts the various ways six high school girls — with different talent, personalities, and hobbies — find support in their lives. The teaser visual above shows the lead character against the backdrop of a city in Gunma Prefecture .

Koudai Kakimoto ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , BanG Dream! ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works , and is also in charge of the series scripts. Tomomi Takada ( Komada - A Whisky Family ), a veteran P.A. Works key animator and inbetweener , drew the original character design concepts, while Kanami Sekiguchi ( Shirobako , Ya Boy Kongming! ) and Nana Miura ( Dagashi Kashi 2 ) are both designing those characters for animation and serving as chief animation directors. Kakimoto, Yuniko Ayana , and Midori Gotou are writing the scripts. P.A. Works and DMM.com are credited as producers.

Source: AnimeJapan 2024