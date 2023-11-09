P.A. Works, DMM.com Unveil Original TV Anime Nanare Hananare for 2024

helms coming-of-age story about 6 girls & how they get through life

A website launched on Thursday to reveal Nanare Hananare , P.A. Works and DMM.com 's original television anime which will premiere next year. The website also posted the anime's teaser video, visual, and main staff. The teaser video reports that new information about the anime will debut on January 25.

The original coming-of-age story anime depicts the various ways six high school girls — with different talent, personalities, and hobbies — find support in their lives. The teaser visual above shows the lead character against the backdrop of a city in Gunma Prefecture .

Koudai Kakimoto ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , BanG Dream! ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works , and is also in charge of the series scripts. Tomomi Takada ( Komada - A Whisky Family ), a veteran P.A. Works key animator and inbetweener , drew the original character design concepts, while Kanami Sekiguchi ( Shirobako , Ya Boy Kongming! ) is designing those characters for animation. Kakimoto, Yuniko Ayana , and Midori Gotou are writing the scripts. P.A. Works and DMM.com are credited as producers.

P.A. Works and DMM.com are also the producers for the Komada - A Whisky Family anime film, which will premiere in Japan on Friday.