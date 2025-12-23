In the Clear Moonlit Dusk Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Mika Yamamori 's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk ( Uruwashi no Yoi no Tsuki ) manga revealed the key visual, additional cast members, and second main promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video previews the ending theme song "Azalea no Kaze" (Azalea Wind) by Unison Square Garden .

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk anime's website ©やまもり三香・講談社／うるわしの宵の月製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Kenshō Ono as Takuto Ohji, the new part-timer at the curry place run by Yoi's father

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk anime's website ©やまもり三香・講談社／うるわしの宵の月製作委員会

Kenjirō Tsuda as Yoi's father

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk anime's website ©やまもり三香・講談社／うるわしの宵の月製作委員会

Image via In the Clear Moonlit Dusk anime's website © やまもり三香・講談社／うるわしの宵の月製作委員会

The anime will debut on January 11 at 4:30 p.m. JST on 28 TBS affiliate networks. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Yūsuke Maruyama is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Ayumu Hisao ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is credited for series composition. Yuki Fukuda ( Insomniacs After School ) is designing the characters. Tsubasa Ito ( I May Be a Guild Receptionist ) is composing the music.

Unison Square Garden , the rock band whose members are fans of Yamamori's works, are creating both the opening theme song "Uruwashi" (Beautiful) and the ending theme song "Azalea no Kaze" (Azalea Wind) specifically for this anime.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yoi Takiguchi has long legs, a deep voice, and a handsome face...in other words, Yoi is such a good-looking guy that most people don't notice or care that she is, in fact, a girl. Indeed, she's had the nickname "Prince" as long as she can remember. That is, until she met Ichimura-senpai...the only person who's really seemed to see her for herself. To her surprise, she's not sure how to handle this new relationship, especially when her newfound friend is a prince himself (and a guy prince, at that). The story of the two high school princes starts here!

Yamamori launched the manga in Dessert magazine in 2020. Kodansha will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on January 13.

The manga ranked #11 on the list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.