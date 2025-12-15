Akira's Katsuhiro Ōtomo Unveils Giant Wall Sculpture at Tokyo's Ginza Station

And Kaneda is literally along for the ride

The Tokyo Metro railway company announced a newly erected public art piece titled "Procession Spin" by manga creator Katsuhiro Ōtomo ( Akira ) at the Hibiya Line's Ginza Station on Monday. Ōtomo created the original artwork of the piece and supervised its creation. Tokyo Metro states, "Through this piece we aim to bring new color and vitality to Ginza Station and elevate the station's atmosphere to an even richer and more appealing one."

Image via Japan Traffic Culture Association © Japan Traffic Culture Association

Ōtomo stated:

This piece embodies the flow of art, extending from the Jomon period to the present and beyond. Those thoughts and prayers changing as they're passed down from each generation. From them, I have arranged fragments I was drawn to and remain in my heart. With the help of many people, the colors were born and the work took shape as a three-dimensional object. Now, the work belongs to the viewer. I would be happy when you pass by and stop and look, from up closer or far away, you find something within it that resonates with you."

Japanese news outlet Comic Natalie was at the unveiling of "Procession Spin." A close-up of the art piece revealed the familiar figure of Akira protagonist Shōtarō Kaneda riding his motorcycle.

Ōtomo's Procession Spin is on display at the B1 exit of Ginza Station.

Sources: Tokyo Metro, Comic Natalie