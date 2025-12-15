Interest
Akira's Katsuhiro Ōtomo Unveils Giant Wall Sculpture at Tokyo's Ginza Station
The Tokyo Metro railway company announced a newly erected public art piece titled "Procession Spin" by manga creator Katsuhiro Ōtomo (Akira) at the Hibiya Line's Ginza Station on Monday. Ōtomo created the original artwork of the piece and supervised its creation. Tokyo Metro states, "Through this piece we aim to bring new color and vitality to Ginza Station and elevate the station's atmosphere to an even richer and more appealing one."
Ōtomo stated:
This piece embodies the flow of art, extending from the Jomon period to the present and beyond. Those thoughts and prayers changing as they're passed down from each generation. From them, I have arranged fragments I was drawn to and remain in my heart. With the help of many people, the colors were born and the work took shape as a three-dimensional object. Now, the work belongs to the viewer. I would be happy when you pass by and stop and look, from up closer or far away, you find something within it that resonates with you."
Japanese news outlet Comic Natalie was at the unveiling of "Procession Spin." A close-up of the art piece revealed the familiar figure of Akira protagonist Shōtarō Kaneda riding his motorcycle.
【イベントレポート】— コミックナタリー (@comic_natalie) December 15, 2025
大友克洋のパブリックアートが銀座に！縄文時代から未来へと続く美術の流れを表現、金田のバイクも
制作に約5年かかり、「1番苦労した作品であると思います」
▼レポートを読むhttps://t.co/ZdoU1flenu#大友克洋 pic.twitter.com/Ox1en75EsN
左下にAKIRA 金田バイクと大友克洋さんサイン。帰途、本日からメトロ銀座駅で公開された「大友克洋アート」みてきた。立体だったのか、デカい！ いにしえ時代から現代（未来も？）にいたるTOKIOを描いて。B1出口付近 #大友克洋 pic.twitter.com/S2ibqaxAXG— Shintarou Ozawa (@asakusa_sanpo) December 15, 2025
Ōtomo's Procession Spin is on display at the B1 exit of Ginza Station.
