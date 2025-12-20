Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider Anime to Run Through Winter 2026

2nd part begins on January 10

Aniplex announced in a new teaser on Saturday that the anime of Yokusaru Shibata 's Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to be a Masked Rider ( Tōjima Tanzaburō wa Kamen Rider ni Naritai ) manga will run for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year), with the second part airing beginning on January 10.

Image via Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider X/Twitter account ©柴田ヨクサル／ヒーローズ・Tojima Rider Project ©石森プロ・東映

The anime premiered on October 4 at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m.).

The anime stars:

Takahiro Ikezoe ( Ozma , Show By Rock!! ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Tōko Machida ( Allison & Lillia , Wake Up, Girls! ) is in charge of series scripts, Cindy H. Yamauchi ( Blade , Sōten Kōro ) is designing the characters, and TeddyLoid ( Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt , New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT ) is composing the music.

TeddyLoid feat. Shigeru Matsuzaki accelerated by TOPHAMHAT-KYO ( FAKE TYPE. ) performs the opening theme song "Wanna be." TeddyLoid , EMME , and TOPHAMHAT-KYO ( FAKE TYPE. ) scored and arranged the song, and Konnie Aoki wrote the lyrics.

The manga follows the titular Tanzaburo Tojima, a man who has just turned 40 and who still seriously dreams of becoming a Kamen Rider. Just as he is about to give up on this dream, he gets caught up in a "false Shocker" robbery.

Shibata launched the manga with cooperation from Ishimori Production and Toei in the Monthly Hero's magazine in 2018, and the manga moved to the Comiplex website, where it is still ongoing.

Shibata's earlier series include 81diver and Air Master. Shibata ended Air Master in July 2014. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2008. Shibata's Air Master manga inspired a television anime in 2003, and Crunchyroll is currently streaming the series.