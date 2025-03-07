Yokusaru Shibata's Tojima Tanzaburo wa Kamen Rider ni Naritai Manga Gets Anime

Aniplex announced on Friday that Yokusaru Shibata 's Tojima Tanzaburo wa Kamen Rider ni Naritai (Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider) manga is getting an anime adaptation. The logo for the anime lists the title in English as Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to be a Masked Rider .

Shibata drew a visual to commemorate the announcement.

The manga follows the titular Tanzaburo Tojima, a man who has just turned 40 and who still seriously dreams of becoming a Kamen Rider. Just as he is about to give up on this dream, he gets caught up in a "false Shocker" robbery.

Shibata launched the manga with cooperation from Ishimori Production and Toei in the Monthly Hero's magazine in 2018, and the manga moved to the Comiplex website, where it is still ongoing. Hero's published the 15th compiled volume on September 28.

The anime will have a stage presentation at the Aniplex booth at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 23 at 1:05 p.m. JST, which will reveal the cast for Tojima Tanzaburo along with other new information.

Shibata's earlier series include Air Master and 81diver . Shibata ended 81diver in July 2014. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2008. Shibata's Air Master manga inspired a television anime in 2003, and Geneon Entertainment and Toei Animation released some of the series on DVD in North America before Funimation picked up the license. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the series.

