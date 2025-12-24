'Tadaima, Ojamasaremasu!' Romantic Comedy TV Anime Streams Teaser

The staff for the television anime of Watomura 's Tadaima, Ojamasaremasu! (I'm Home, Sorry for the Intrusion!) manga began streaming a new teaser promotional video for the series on Wednesday.

The romantic comedy manga's story centers on Rinko, a 24-year-old office worker and closeted otaku who lives alone in an apartment complex. Despite her busy work life, she finds time to unwind by reading her favorite manga Usaneko-bu and watching anime. But every time she watches anime, her neighbor to her right violently bangs on the wall, asking Rinko to quiet down. Rinko asks for help from her gentleman neighbor to her left named Akito Satsuki, to talk to her right-side neighbor through the wall. But the right-side neighbor ends up kicking the wall down. Rinko gets surprised when she finds out that her right-side neighbor is actually the creator of her favorite manga, Haruma Usada. Haruma also ends up kicking through Satsuki's wall as well, and a weird, new style of "room sharing" starts between the three neighbors.

Kana Hanazawa stars as Rinko Nakama. Kaito Ishikawa plays Akito Satsuki and Haruki Ishiya plays Haruma Usada.

Itsuki Imazaki ( Ai Mai Mi , Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World , Hensuki ) is directing the anime at Tatsunoko Production , and is also in charge of series scripts. Imazaki is writing the scripts with Makoto Takada ( Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World four episodes, Hensuki three episodes, My Wife is the Student Council President+! ). Shunsuke Kikuchi ( Hensuki , Migi & Dali animation director, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury character animation director) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

The anime will premiere in 2026.

Watomura launched the ongoing full-color manga on the Comic Cmoa manga website in 2020. The manga has over 12 million downloads. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in full-color print on December 1, and will publish the second volume on December 27. The print volumes will include exclusive bonus stories.

Sources: Comic Natalie, cmoa's YouTube channel

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.