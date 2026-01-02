BL Webtoon One Room TA to Get Animated Adaptation in Summer 2026

One Room TA has amassed 7 million cumulative views

Image via Jibung's X/Twitter account © Laftel

The boys-love webtoon One Room TA will get an animated adaptation set to premiere in summer 2026.

Creator Jibung announced the adaptation on X (formerly Twitter ) on December 31, revealing that the adaptation will stream on Laftel, a Korean animation streaming platform. Jibung also shared the first promotional poster (seen above) alongside the news.

One Room TA has amassed 7 million cumulative views and was named one of the Most Entertaining Books of 2024 by the Korean Publishing Culture Association, underscoring its popularity and critical recognition.

The official English version of the webtoon is available on Lezhin US. The platform describes the series:

After returning to campus as a sophomore, Uyun meets Jinhyeong, the socially-awkward-yet-stunningly-handsome T.A., and blurts out a confession on a whim. One thing leads to another…and suddenly, they're roommates! Just as things start to heat up, Jinhyeong pulls back after a steamy kiss and says he has a very specific fantasy about physical intimacy. But just what kind of fantasy does he have? Can the two of them overcome all their wild expectations (and even wilder reality) to survive their first night together?

The series originally ran on Peanutoon in Korea, but moved to Bomtoon after Peanutoon abruptly shut down in February 2025. Since then, it has continued serialization on Bomtoon , where it has maintained a strong readership ahead of its upcoming animated adaptation.