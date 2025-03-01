Bomtoon Rescues Popular Webtoons from Shuttered Platform PeanuToon

Popular webtoons such as Sketch will continue serialization on Bomtoon

Image via Dosak's X/Twitter account © Dosak, Bomtoon

Webtoon and web novel platform Bomtoon has announced that it will take over several popular webtoons from PeanuToon, which recently shut down due to financial struggles.

On February 28, Bomtoon confirmed that it would continue the serialization of several hit webtoons from PeanuToon, preventing the sudden halt of these series and allowing fans to keep enjoying their favorite stories.

PeanuToon, a webtoon platform operated by Japanese company Amutus since 2019, announced in January that it would cease operations on February 28 due to ongoing financial losses. The abrupt shutdown left the fate of many webtoon series uncertain, prompting fans to demand that their favorite works be preserved.

The Korea Cartoonist Association and the Korea Webtoon Artist Association issued a statement on February 4 denouncing the abrupt shutdown of PeanuToon, emphasizing the negative impact on both creators and readers. The organizations criticized the unilateral decision, arguing that it not only violates creators' rights but also undermines the foundation of the digital content industry.

Bomtoon responded by securing key titles from PeanuToon's catalog to ensure that these stories could continue. Among the confirmed titles to be re-serialized on Bomtoon are One Room Instructor and Sketch.

Jibung's One Room Instructor is a webtoon that garnered 7 million cumulative views and was selected as one of the Most Entertaining Books of 2024 by the Korean Publishing Culture Association.

Sketch is the winner of the 2022 PeanuToon Awards Grand Prize, with 8.7 million views.

Dosak and Jibung both announced the transition to Bomtoon on their social media accounts. Jibung shared an image reading "One Room Instructor Coming Soon!," confirming that the series will return in the spring on Bomtoon. Similarly, Dosak posted a Bomtoon-branded image of Sketch, telling fans, "See you again on Bomtoon."

In addition to these two series, other webtoons set to resume serialization on Bomtoon include:

While You Were Letting Your Guard Down

Tiger, I Enjoyed the Meal

Somnolence

If This Isn't Fate, Then What Is?

Irresistible You

Starting With Cohabitation

A Bomtoon representative stated, "We understand the disappointment and loss that readers feel due to PeanuToon's sudden closure. That's why we decided to continue these webtoons to ensure that fans can enjoy them until the end."

Some transitioned webtoons began serialization on Bomtoon on February 28, with special events and promotions planned to welcome new readers and celebrate the relaunch of these series.

Source: Nocut News (Minsoo Kim)