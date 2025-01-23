Webtoon Platform PeanuToon Abruptly Shuts Down Next Month

Korean webtoon platform launched in 2015 and will shut down on February 28

Image via www.peanutoon.com © Peanutoon

PeanuToon, a Korean webtoon platform, announced on its website and official X/Twitter account on January 16 that it will terminate its services on February 28. The platform advised users to check its website for details regarding service usage and refunds for its in-app currency.

Both readers and creators have expressed shock because of the sudden announcement.

Dosak, the creator of Sketch, shared on their social media, “I learned about the termination this morning through an email sent at 10 a.m. The unilateral notification is disappointing and shocking.” Sokgong, the creator of Great Match, also stated on their social media, “I will do my best to make the ongoing series available on another platform as soon as possible.”

While paid subscribers can apply for refunds, purchased works will no longer be accessible after the platform shuts down. Creators are now left to find new platforms for their works.

Launched in 2015, PeanuToon primarily focused on BL ( Boys' Love ) and romance genres, maintaining a mid-tier position among webtoon platforms. Popular titles on the platform included The Beast of Bahal Never Misses Its Prey, Heart-Pounding Strategy, and The Cat Lady and Her Bodyguards.

Source: Nocut News (Minsoo Kim)