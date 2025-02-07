Webtoon Artist Associations Condemn PeanuToon's Sudden Shutdown

Organizations call for adequate compensation for artists

Image via www.peanutoon.com © Peanutoon

On February 4, the Korea Cartoonist Association and the Korea Webtoon Artist Association issued a statement denouncing the abrupt shutdown of PeanuToon, emphasizing the negative impact on both creators and readers. The organizations criticized the unilateral decision, arguing that it not only violates creators' rights but also undermines the foundation of the digital content industry.

In their statement, the associations demanded that PeanuToon return original manuscript files to all affected artists without restrictions. The groups urged for an immediate and fair transition process.

Additionally, the associations criticized PeanuToon for unilaterally terminating contracts without adequate compensation for artists. They argued that since the shutdown was the platform's decision, creators should not bear the financial and emotional burden alone. They called for proper compensation measures.

The statement also addressed concerns for readers, noting that those who purchased digital content from PeanuToon currently have no way to access their collections. The associations warned that failing to provide alternative solutions — such as transferring purchased works to another platform — would severely damage consumer trust in digital content services.

Finally, the organizations urged PeanuToon to be transparent about the shutdown process and take full responsibility for the fallout. They called on the platform to disclose concrete plans for resolving the issue and ensuring fair treatment for both creators and consumers.

PeanuToon, a latecomer to Korea's webtoon platform market, unexpectedly announced on January 16 that it will terminate its services on February 28.

Launched in 2015, PeanuToon primarily focused on BL ( Boys' Love ) and romance genres, maintaining a mid-tier position among webtoon platforms. Popular titles on the platform included The Beast of Bahal Never Misses Its Prey, Heart-Pounding Strategy, and The Cat Lady and Her Bodyguards.

Source: Korea Cartoonist Association's X/Twitter account