Finally, we start getting something a little bit juicy besides the…actual juicy stuff, and ironically it all starts with some passionate making out on the roof of the school. There's a lot I liked about this episode, so much so that I genuinely wish this is what a good chunk of the show was about. This episode perfectly puts the prejudices of beast folk and the struggle between our two leads at the forefront at the same time. Honestly, the whole situation felt very violating in a way that I'm pretty sure was intentional. Not only did Tsunagu and Mari's intimate moment together get captured and shared with pretty much the entire school, but it was framed specifically in a way that exploited the uncomfortable feelings that people already had towards beast folk. I didn't think the show was going to take that extra step, but I give it a lot of respect for doing so. It does make me wonder exactly how the situation is going to be handled, because so many rules were violated for the sake of this situation coming about. I hope that journalism guy gets kicked out of school because not only did he basically put out a hit piece on his fellow student, but he recorded other high schoolers being intimate with consent, which I'm pretty sure was a crime last time I checked. I mean, thank God, Tsunagu and Mari weren't doing anything spicier on the roof or things could've gotten a lot worse, but I love how this is being framed.

Literally, Tsunagu and Mari's passion is being used against them. The entire show has been about them recognizing their passions for each other, understanding them, communicating and intentionally hiding that relationship specifically because they know that the public is going to be able to handle it. Now their worst fears are realized. Not only are they going to be forced to reveal their relationship, but there is a very good chance that it might not even matter if the school is contemplating Tsunagu taking a leave of absence specifically to save face and quell the fears of a lot of the other people. Remember, Tsunagu was already on thin ice just being there, which is why he had to be so composed. So, in a lot of ways, you could argue that this gives people who already had those fears the excuse they need to get him kicked out

However, while all of that is definitely inferred and talked about, I really wish that the show had gone further with it. It looks like this situation is potentially going to get resolved very quickly, which is a shame because I feel like this should have been the bulk of the show. It was nice that the class did stand up for Tsunagu outside of those two delinquents, but I wish the show built up that relationship that Tsunagu had with the rest of his classmates more so that it would feel more earned. The only ones who really speak with any type of emotional weight are Mari's friends, who did have a direct confrontation with Tsunagu back in the first half of the season, but I would've liked more moments like that throughout the show. All of this could possibly be a lot more complicated and nuanced, but I'm not sure if this show really has the balls to do that. I'm sure that by the time the show comes to an end, Tsunagu will be back at school and I am willing to eat my words if that doesn't happen.

Speaking of words, Yukihiro really took the news like a champ. I knew it was going to basically amount to this, so it's nice to at least get that closure about how Yukihiro feels. I like his response to Mari when she apologizes about keeping it a secret but he makes it clear that he always sort of knew, he just couldn't give up on the friendship in order to try to actively pursue something with her. I wonder if he'll ever actually tell her how he feels, but I'm glad he has Kisara now to confide in because he was pretty much by himself for half the show just contemplating things. I'm sure there will be a nice relationship blossoming between the two of them, but I doubt this season will actually get that far in exploring that. Maybe in season two? This is probably my favorite episode of the show so far only because of the weight of all of the drama. Hopefully the show can keep that momentum up until the very end.

