Actors Mahiro Takasugi, Haru Announce Marriage to Each Other

Live-action Mr. Bride series actors Mahiro Takasugi and Haru announced on Tuesday that they have married each other. In a joint message, Takasugi and Haru state, "We came to know each other through work and as time passed, we realized we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. We hope our marriage is an opportunity to grow even further as people and actors, and we will sincerely dedicate ourselves to our work."

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Fuji TV

As of press time, Takasugi and Haru 's posts received over 11,000 comments and nearly 1.5 million likes combined, most of which are congratulations from their fans.

Takasugi has appeared in the live-action Mr. Bride series as Chihiro Yamamoto, the live-action I Want to Eat Your Pancreas film as Me (Haruki Shiga), Nohara Hiroshi Hirumeshi no Ryūgi as Akitake Takagi, and the live-action Tokyo Revengers 2 film as Chifuyu Matsuno. His agency lists his résumé.

Haru has appeared in the live-action Mr. Bride series as Honoka Hayami, Dragon Quest Your Story as Flora, Pokémon Concierge as Non, and Soreike! Anpanman Omocha no Hoshi no Nanda to Runda as Runda. Her agency lists her full résumé.