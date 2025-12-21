Gachiakuta Anime Gets 2nd Season

The staff for the television anime of Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta manga announced on Monday the series is getting a second season.

Urana celebrated the announcement with an illustration. The graffiti designer for the series, Hideyoshi Ando , also created an illustration for the announcement.

Image via Gachiakuta anime's official website © 裏那圭・晏童秀吉・講談社／「ガチアクタ」製作委員会

The final episode for season one aired before the announcement.

Image via Gachiakuta anime's website ©Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou and KODANSHA/ “GACHIAKUTA” Production Committee

Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Fumihiko Suganuma ( The First Slam Dunk unit director, Train to the End of the World chief episode director) is directing the anime at BONES . Hiroshi Seko ( Chainsaw Man , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , Captain Earth , Release the Spyce ) is designing the characters, and is also serving as the chief animation director. Taku Iwasaki ( Bungo Stray Dogs ; Shin Kamen Rider ) is composing the music.

The anime debuted in Japan on July 6 on CBC , TBS , and 26 other channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime beginning on the same day in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), and the Indian subcontinent. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub for the series.

Urana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. Hideyoshi Ando is credited for graffiti design. Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on November 17.