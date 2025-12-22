Bloodict Manga Enters Hiatus

Series debuted on April 18

Image via Amazon Japan © Umiharu, Square Enix

The January issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine announced on Thursday that Umiharu 's Bloodict ( Blood-Addict ) manga will take a break. The magazine did not announce a return date for the series.

The manga is set in a certain "eastern country," where the commerce and use of an illegal drug named UDL has spread widely following the end of a devastatingly long war. Here, a boy named Ibuki is searching for his long-lost mother. One day, she meets a mysterious girl named Mylphy, and Ibuki's search for her mother will begin to take on a surprising twist.

Umiharu launched the series in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine on April 18. Square Enix shipped the first compiled volume on October 27.

Umiharu launched The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World manga adaptation of author Hifumi Asakura and illustrator Yamakawa 's Arafō Otoko no Isekai Tsūhan Seikatsu light novel series in Monthly G Fantasy in April 2019, and ended it in May 2024, with two side story chapters released in July and August 2024. Square Enix shipped the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in December 2024.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on January 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.