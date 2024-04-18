Umiharu's The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World Manga Ends on May 17

© Hifumi Asakura, Umiharu, Yamakawa

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's) manga, the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title, will end in the magazine's next issue on May 17.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global and Comikey publish the manga digitally, and the series is also available on Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store. Manga UP! Global describes the manga's story:

Ken'ichi, a single man who's almost 40, is suddenly transferred to another world. As he navigates his way through the dangerous forests of that world, he realizes that he can use a huge online shopping site. Ken'ichi aims to use his cheat ability to live a slow life in another world!

Umiharu launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in April 2019. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2019, and the seventh volume on February 27.

Asakura launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, and ended the series in June 2021. SB Creative published the novel series' first volume with illustration by Yamakawa in May 2018, and the third volume in April 2019.