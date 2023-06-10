News
Comikey Adds 10 Manga from Square Enix This Month
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Company also details manga from MediBang, webtoons arriving on service this month
Comikey announced 10 new titles from Square Enix on Saturday that it will release this month. The company will be localizing the titles. These titles are also available on the Manga UP! Global service.
- Shinya Murata, Tokisada Hayami, and Isuka Hakozaki's Caterpillar
- Shichio Kuzu, Yasutaka Isegawa, and j1 Kaido's The Amazing Village Creator: Slow Living with the Village Building Cheat Skill
- Touya, Yoimachi, Ren Sakuma, and Shiori Shiono's The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love
- Waruiotoko, Yunagi, and Friendly Land's A Dating Sim of Life or Death
- Hifumi Asakura, Yamakawa, and Umiharu's The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World
- kuro-ouji, teffish, and Yoshiyuki Takahashi's From Leveling Up the Hero to Leveling Up a Nation
- Arata Shiraishi, momoirone, and Tsuna Ayatsuki's Cheat Mode Farming in Another World
- Renge Hatsueda, Kaito Shibano, and Pinko Kurimoto's I'm Glad They Kicked Me From The Hero's Party... But Why're You Following Me, Great Saintess?
- Yuu Morikawa's Mr. Villain's Day Off
- Tsutomu Ōno's Even the Elf Captain Wants to be a Maiden
The company also announced it will add the following new manga and webtoon titles this month:
Webtoons from Netcomics:
- Bring The Love
- Bluffing
- The Blue Snake and The Red Moon
- Chunchu
- A Spoonful of Your Love
- Anonymous Forum
Titles from Kanman Studios:
- My Campus' Guardian of Beauties
- Haunted House
Manga from MediBang:
- Ninja Rookie (Ninja ni Naritai)
- Leaving Our Truths to the Shooting Star (Nagareboshi ni Negau Hodo Bokura wa Sunao janai)
- Maria x Maria
- Memories of the Sand (Suno no Kioku)
- CHICKEN STALKER
Source: Press release