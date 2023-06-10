×
Comikey Adds 10 Manga from Square Enix This Month

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Company also details manga from MediBang, webtoons arriving on service this month

Comikey announced 10 new titles from Square Enix on Saturday that it will release this month. The company will be localizing the titles. These titles are also available on the Manga UP! Global service.

The company also announced it will add the following new manga and webtoon titles this month:

Webtoons from Netcomics:

  • Bring The Love
  • Bluffing
  • The Blue Snake and The Red Moon
  • Chunchu
  • A Spoonful of Your Love
  • Anonymous Forum

Titles from Kanman Studios:

  • My Campus' Guardian of Beauties
  • Haunted House

Manga from MediBang:

  • Ninja Rookie (Ninja ni Naritai)
  • Leaving Our Truths to the Shooting Star (Nagareboshi ni Negau Hodo Bokura wa Sunao janai)
  • Maria x Maria
  • Memories of the Sand (Suno no Kioku)
  • CHICKEN STALKER

Source: Press release

