Comikey Adds 10 Manga from Square Enix This Month

Comikey announced 10 new titles from Square Enix on Saturday that it will release this month. The company will be localizing the titles. These titles are also available on the Manga UP! Global service.

Image courtesy of Comikey

The company also announced it will add the following new manga and webtoon titles this month:

Webtoons from Netcomics :

Bring The Love

Bluffing

The Blue Snake and The Red Moon

Chunchu

A Spoonful of Your Love

Anonymous Forum

Titles from Kanman Studios:

My Campus' Guardian of Beauties

Haunted House

Manga from MediBang :

Ninja Rookie ( Ninja ni Naritai )

( ) Leaving Our Truths to the Shooting Star ( Nagareboshi ni Negau Hodo Bokura wa Sunao janai )

( ) Maria x Maria

Memories of the Sand ( Suno no Kioku )

( ) CHICKEN STALKER

Source: Press release