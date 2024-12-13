×
News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Winter 2025 Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, Dr. Stone: Science Future, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, more

kusuri
Image via The Apothecary Diaries anime's X/Twitter account
© 日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the winter 2025 season:

December 31

January 1

January 2

January 3

January 4

  • OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying

January 5

January 6

January 7

January 8

January 9

January 10

January 11

January 12

February 5

The following titles are listed as "coming soon" by Crunchyroll:

The following series are continuing from the fall 2024 season:

Source: Email correspondence

