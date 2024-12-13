News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Winter 2025 Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, Dr. Stone: Science Future, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, more
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the winter 2025 season:
December 31
January 1
- Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective (Ameku Takao's Detective Karte, English)
- Grisaia Phantom Trigger
- Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! (English)
- Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
January 2
January 3
January 4
- OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying
January 5
- ZENSHU (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish)
- I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons
January 6
- Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms (English)
- Promise of Wizard (Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard)
- I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic
January 7
- Unnamed Memory Season 2 (German)
- Bogus Skill << fruitmaster >> ~About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~ (Hazure Skill "Kinomi Master": Skill no Mi (Tabetara Shinu) wo Mugen ni Taberareru Yо̄ ni Natta Ken ni Tsuite )
January 8
- Honey Lemon Soda (English, French, German)
- Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
January 9
- Dr. Stone: Science Future (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Arabic)
- Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You (English)
- The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World
- Aquarion: Myth of Emotions
January 10
- The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, pictured right)
- I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time (English, German)
- Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!
- Farmagia
- Dragon Ball Daima's English dub, which is exclusive to Crunchyroll
January 11
- Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-
- I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! (English)
January 12
- The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 (English, German)
- The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World (English)
February 5
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 "Hangeki-hen," or Counterattack Arc (Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
The following titles are listed as "coming soon" by Crunchyroll:
- Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish)
- Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga- (French, German)
- Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest - premieres in Japan on January 9
The following series are continuing from the fall 2024 season:
- A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!
- Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister
- Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance
- TRILLION GAME
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Blue Miburo
- Wonderful Precure!
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
Source: Email correspondence