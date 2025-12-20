Kaiju No. 8 Anime Gets 'Conclusion Arc,' New Original Anime Short

Anime's 2nd season premiered on July 19

The Jump '26 event on Saturday announced that the anime of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga will get a "conclusion arc" anime, as well as a new anime short. The new anime short is titled "Narumi no Heijitsu" (Narumi's Weekday).

The first season premiered onin April 2024 and aired for 12 episodes. streamed the anime with English subtitles, and also streamed an English. The anime streamed on X (formerly) as well worldwide in real time as it aired on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime aired.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment screened the compilation film of the first Kaiju No. 8 anime season, titled Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon , "in an event-style release" in theaters in the United States and Canada on April 13, 14, and 16. The screenings were available in both Japanese with English subtitles, and dubbed in English.

The television anime's second season premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on July 19. The second season also streamed on X (formerly Twitter ) worldwide in real time as it aired on TV in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the new season.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English digitally and physically. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

Matsumoto launched the manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The manga ended on July 18.

Kaiju No. 8 the Game , the smartphone and PC game inspired by the franchise , launched for PC via Steam on October 1. The game launched for iOS and Android on August 31.